Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test records 80.72 % attendance

Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET)-2021, which was organised on Sunday, recorded 80.72% attendance. The examination was conducted for recruitment and promotions of lecturers and assistant professors in degree colleges. Andhra University was given the responsibility of conducting the examination.

The authorities have set up 78 examination centres in the State.

According to the officials, out of 36,667 candidates, who have registered for the examination, 29,596 candidates have attended. The examination was conducted in 30 subjects.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and APSET Member-Secretary K. Srinivasa Rao inspected the examination centres.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that all COVID-19 protocols were followed at the examination centres.


