GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education releases schedule of common entrance tests

May 01, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released the schedule of AP Common Entrance Tests (APCETS) on May 1 (Wednesday).

Candidates appearing for A.P. Research Common Entrance Test (RCET) were asked to download their hall tickets from the department website from April 10 and they would write their test on May 2 to May 5, 2024. Those writing the Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) 2024 can download their hall tickets from May 2 and the exam is scheduled on May 6, 2024.

Candidates writing the Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET-2024) can download hall tickets from May 1 and the exam will be conducted on May 8. Students appearing for A.P. Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) can download hall tickets from May 7. Students of BiPC group will write their exam on May 16 and 17 and their counterparts from MPC group will appear for the test from May 18 to May 23, 2024.

Candidates writing Post-Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) can download hall tickets from May 22 for the exam scheduled from May 29 to May 31, 2024.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.