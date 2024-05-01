Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education releases schedule of common entrance tests

May 01, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Vijayawada

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released the schedule of AP Common Entrance Tests (APCETS) on May 1 (Wednesday).

Candidates appearing for A.P. Research Common Entrance Test (RCET) were asked to download their hall tickets from the department website from April 10 and they would write their test on May 2 to May 5, 2024. Those writing the Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) 2024 can download their hall tickets from May 2 and the exam is scheduled on May 6, 2024.

Candidates writing the Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET-2024) can download hall tickets from May 1 and the exam will be conducted on May 8. Students appearing for A.P. Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) can download hall tickets from May 7. Students of BiPC group will write their exam on May 16 and 17 and their counterparts from MPC group will appear for the test from May 18 to May 23, 2024.

Candidates writing Post-Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) can download hall tickets from May 22 for the exam scheduled from May 29 to May 31, 2024.