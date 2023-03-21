Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education invites applications for Excellence Awards-2023

March 21, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conduct State-level competitions to select winners of Excellence Awards-2023 in four categories — Community Service, Best Student, Influential Student and Student Innovation.

In a statement on Tuesday, Council Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammed said the first three categories will have three winners who would carry home cash awards of ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 respectively.

Under the Student Innovation Award, there will be three sub-categories — Innovative Start-up Prototype, Ideation and Innovation, and Best Business Idea. Only one student/team will be awarded under each sub-category and there will be no second and third prizes in this category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the Student Innovation Award, prize money of ₹1 lakh will be given for Innovative Start-up Prototype, ₹75,000 for the winner of Ideation and Innovation category and ₹50,000 for ‘Student Best Business Idea’.

Each student can apply only for one award and the participants should be less than 24 years of age on the date of application.

The applications will be available from 10 a.m. on March 21 and close by 11.59 p.m. on April 20. Online applications can be submitted at apsche.ap.gov.in/excellence_award.php.

To download a detailed notification, visit apsche.ap.gov.in/Pdf/apschellenceawards2023.pdf.

Students applying for the Community Service Award, Best Student of the Year Award and Influential Student Award can have their queries answered by writing to activities@apsche.org and for queries related to Student Innovation Award, they can email directorqac@gmail.com.

ADVERTISEMENT