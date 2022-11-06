Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights seeks report on food poisoning of students in Etcherla RGUKT

Commission Chairman Kesali Apparao, along with university Chancellor, interacts with students

Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Kesali Apparao directed the officials of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies(RGUKT) to submit a detailed report on the food poisoning of around 300 children studying in the Etcherla campus in Srikakulam district.

Along with the university Chancellor K.C. Reddy, he interacted with the students and listened to their grievances and reasons for the ill-health. Many of them told Mr. Apparao that they were not having adequate number of beds and books in the library. They also complained that there was a delay in providing medicare.

Mr. Apparao told the officials to continue medical camp for a couple of days till the recovery of all the students who were having health problems since Friday night due to food poisoning. Mr. Reddy, who came from Vijayawada, had meals along with students to instil confidence among them. Members of the various children’s organisations Sri Lakshmi, M. Sarathbabu, V. Ramanamurthy and others were present.