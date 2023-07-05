Andhra Pradesh State Child Rights Commission orders detailed probe into school dropouts

July 05, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has directed the authorities concerned to conduct an inquiry into the school dropouts in the State.

In response to a news article titled ‘Over 500 child workers rescued by CID dropped out of school due to poverty’ published in The Hindu on July 2, the Commission has ordered the inquiry.

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID), during a drive against child labour, has identified about 500 children who stopped going to school due to poverty. The CID officials rescued 728 children during the drive. The children were engaged at brick kilns, hotels, quarries, factories, construction sites and other places. Inquiry revealed that minors hailing from broken families had stopped their education owing to poverty.

The rescued children told the officials and the representatives of the NGOs that their parents had engaged them in shops, hotels and other establishments due to poverty.

“A majority of the rescued children were semi-orphans, orphans belonging to broken families. They said that they wanted to study but were forced to work owing to poverty,” said an officer who participated in the raids.

Speaking to The Hindu on July 5 (Wednesday), SCPCR Chairman Kesali Appa Rao said that the officers concerned and the NGOs had been directed to conduct a thorough probe and prepare profiles of each school dropout in the State.

“Despite many schemes being extended by the government to help the children continue their education, it is pathetic that the dropout rate is high. The officers have been instructed to interact with each dropout, enquire about their families, health and socio-economic conditions, and submit a report to the Commission,” said Mr. Appa Rao.

‘Enrol dropouts in schools again’

Meanwhile, SCPCR member R. Rajendra Prasad has appealed to the NGOs involved in the drive against child labour to enquire whether the dropouts were enrolled for ‘Jagananna Amma Vodi’, ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ and other schemes. During the inquiry, it was observed that the child labourers rescued from their workplaces were in good health condition, he said.

“The departments concerned should conduct an in-depth inquiry into the issues and enrol the dropouts in the nearby schools again and submit a report to the Child Rights Commission,” the Chairman said.