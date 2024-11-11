 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Andhra Pradesh Budget LIVE updates: Assembly to present full Budget for FY25

The budget may allocate upwards of ₹3 lakh crore for FY25 to key welfare schemes; YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has decided to boycott the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly Budget session

Updated - November 11, 2024 10:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel keep vigil at the Assembly in wake of the Assembly sessions scheduled from November 11th. Security has been tightened en-route the Assembly and police were conducting vehicle check up as a precautionary measure.

Police personnel keep vigil at the Assembly in wake of the Assembly sessions scheduled from November 11th. Security has been tightened en-route the Assembly and police were conducting vehicle check up as a precautionary measure. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Andhra Pradesh government is going to present the State budget on Monday (November 11, 2024) during the Assembly session. The budget is expected to be presented with just over four months remaining in the FY 2024-25. Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav presenting the budget for FY 2024 in the Legislative Assembly, reports V. Raghavendra.

The TDP-led NDA government had previously put into effect an ordinance approving a Vote-on-Account budget of ₹1.3 lakh crore for the period from August to November. For the first time in the State’s history, two vote-on-account budgets were presented in the State Assembly for the first eight months of the current financial year. The first vote-on-account budget of ₹2.86 lakh crore was approved by the Assembly for sanction of ₹1.09 lakh crore for the first four months of the fiscal before the general elections.

Also read: Praja Arogya Vedika urges Andhra Pradesh government to increase health budget to 6% of GSDP for better healthcare

Meanwhile, the Finance Department, in coordination with other departments, has been finalising liabilities and resources with input from revenue-generating sectors, necessitating additional time for the regular budget presentation.

The budget may allocate upwards of ₹3 lakh crore for FY25 to key welfare schemes promised by the NDA, most of which are already being implemented. An appeal has been made to the State government to consider increasing the budget on health to 6% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and allocate funds for health infrastructure, personnel, and medicines. 

Here are the latest updates:
  • November 11, 2024 10:35
    State on the verge of bankruptcy due to the previous government’s fiscal profligacy: Finance Minister

    Finance Minister in his speech said that raising loans in blatant violation of the Fiscal Responsibility & Budget Management (FRBM) guidelines and other irresponsible policy measures pushed the finances to the brink of disaster. He pointed to the ‘Comptroller & Auditor General reports and commented that it exposed the wrongdoings of the YSR Congress Party Government’. “The present government is still working out ways to shore up the finances,” says the Finance Minister as he remarked that the state is on the verge of bankruptcy due to the previous government’s fiscal profligacy.

  • November 11, 2024 10:28
    Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav presenting the budget for FY 2024 in the Legislative Assembly

    The Andhra Pradesh government is going to present the State budget on Monday (November 11, 2024) during the Assembly session. The budget is expected to be presented with just over four months remaining in the FY 2024-25. Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav presenting the budget for FY 2024 in the Legislative Assembly, reports V. Raghavendra.

Published - November 11, 2024 10:29 am IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / budgets and budgeting / Live news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.