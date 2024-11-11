Andhra Pradesh Budget LIVE updates: Assembly to present full Budget for FY25

The Andhra Pradesh government is going to present the State budget on Monday (November 11, 2024) during the Assembly session. The budget is expected to be presented with just over four months remaining in the FY 2024-25. Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav presenting the budget for FY 2024 in the Legislative Assembly, reports V. Raghavendra.

The TDP-led NDA government had previously put into effect an ordinance approving a Vote-on-Account budget of ₹1.3 lakh crore for the period from August to November. For the first time in the State’s history, two vote-on-account budgets were presented in the State Assembly for the first eight months of the current financial year. The first vote-on-account budget of ₹2.86 lakh crore was approved by the Assembly for sanction of ₹1.09 lakh crore for the first four months of the fiscal before the general elections.

Meanwhile, the Finance Department, in coordination with other departments, has been finalising liabilities and resources with input from revenue-generating sectors, necessitating additional time for the regular budget presentation.

The budget may allocate upwards of ₹3 lakh crore for FY25 to key welfare schemes promised by the NDA, most of which are already being implemented. An appeal has been made to the State government to consider increasing the budget on health to 6% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and allocate funds for health infrastructure, personnel, and medicines.