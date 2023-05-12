Andhra Pradesh: Start supplying Vidya Kanuka kits to schools from May 30, Principal Secretary tells officials

May 12, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Principal Secretary of School Education Praveen Prakash on Friday instructed the officials to prepare a route map for distribution of school kits under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, and ensure that the supply of the kits from the mandal stock points to the schools should start from May 30.

Mr. Praveen Prakash reviewed the scheme with the officials of the Education Department and Samagra Shiksha, and said the focus should be on timely supply of the kits and good quality of the items included in them.

He said a ‘quality wall’ should be set up at the stock point of each mandal by May 30, and details of items received and rejected from the suppliers should be signed in the delivery challans by the mandal education department and uploaded on the Jagananna Vidyakanuka app. The damaged and defective items should be replaced immediately, he said.

He said, as of May 11, a total of 1,47,238 bags, 26,55,075 notebooks, 2,18,367 shoes, 9,21,796 uniforms, 4,01,762 belts and 4,62,069 dictionaries had reached the mandal stock points.

Keeping in view the Semester 1, of the 3.54 crore textbooks, 1.94 crore textbooks had been sent to district centres and from there 1.24 crore textbooks were sent to the mandal stock points.

Besides, 4,94,752 bags, 17,57,697 notebooks, 6,07,129 shoes, 5,44,956 uniforms, and 2,95,951 belts were in the transit.

He wanted the officials to exercise caution while receiving goods from the suppliers, counting the goods, maintaining stock registers and quality checks near the mandal stock points.

State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha and other officials of the department were present in the meeting.