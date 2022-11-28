Andhra Pradesh stands first in country in identifying highest number of energy efficiency projects

November 28, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

‘Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission has become a role model among the State Designated Agencies by developing its plans and models of energy efficiency’

Tharun Boda

BEE Deputy Director General Ashok Kumar handing over a copy of a report on energy efficiency financing to A.P. State Energy Conservation Mission CEO A. Chandrasekhar Reddy at a programme in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh has stood first in identifying the highest number of projects in the country during the investment bazaar held in Visakhapatnam recently.

According to a release by Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission CEO and AP-Transco Executive Director A. Chandrasekhara Reddy, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has published a report on energy efficiency financing projects in the industries at the national level and declared that Visakhapatnam is the first city in the country where an investment bazaar was organised by the APSECM and that investors had come forward to take assistance from the BEE facilitation centre to facilitate loans to set up energy efficiency projects in the State.

In a national-level meeting held at the India Habitat Centre (IHC) in New Delhi on the eve of the launching of IT portal ADEETIE (Assistance in Deploying Energy Efficient Technologies in Industries and Establishments) by the BEE, the officials of BEE disclosed the list of projects identified by the facilitation centre and said that Andhra Pradesh had identified the maximum energy efficiency projects in the country.

“The BEE facilitation centre has identified 73 projects in various States so far and the total cost of those projects is more than ₹2,500 crore. Andhra Pradesh has stood first with 14 energy efficiency projects that cost more than ₹400 crore in the sectors of cement, iron and steel, power plants, fertilizers, chemicals, textiles etc.,” BEE Deputy Director General Ashok Kumar said.

He said that APSECM had become a role model among the State Designated Agencies by developing its plans and models of energy efficiency.

