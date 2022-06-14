Andhra Pradesh stands 15th in country with 13 medals at Khelo India-2021

Nearly half of the medals were won in weightlifting

Andhra Pradesh has settled for 13 medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 (KIYG), which were held in Haryana from June 4 to June 13.

Over 160 athletes from the State competed in 19 disciplines at the games.

The State bagged a total of 13 medals including four gold, four silver and five bronze medals. The State has bagged fewer medals this year compared to the last two KIYG editions. Andhra Pradesh is at the 15 th position in the country in the overall medal tally.

In the first edition of KIYG held in 2018, A.P. won seven medals including three gold, two silver and two bronze as 109 athletes took part. In KIYG 2019, 150 athletes took part and won 20 medals including five gold, six silver and nine bronze. Similarly, in KIYG 2020, 91 athletes took part and won 17 medals including three gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals.

The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) sent the highest number of athletes this year giving an opportunity to many athletes from rural areas of the State.

"Performance of all the athletes was great at KIYG. Many of them lost with a narrow difference. It shows where the strength of A.P. athletes lies and the areas needed to be focused on further. SAAP will plan for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games 2022 in November," SAAP vice-chairman and managing director N. Prabhakara Reddy told The Hindu. Mr. Prabhakara Reddy had been to Panchkula in Haryana where the KIYG was conducted and encouraged the players in person.

Nearly half of the medals won by A.P. are in weightlifting. The State's weightlifting team consisting of 22 members won six medals including two gold, three silver and two bronze while one gold medal each was secured in archery and athletics (400-metre run) and one bronze medal each was secured in archery, athletics, gatka and kabaddi. One silver medal was secured in boxing.