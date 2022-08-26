Andhra Pradesh: Stalling of Handri-Neeva works reflects government’s mindset, says Naidu

He demands completion of the works to provide irrigation water to farmers in Kuppam region

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
August 26, 2022 18:26 IST

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu inspecting the stalled HNSS project works, at Salarlapalle village, near Kuppam, in Chittoor district on Friday.

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday demanded that the YSRCP government complete the pending works of the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project and provide irrigation water to the farmers of the Kuppam region.

Mr. Naidu was addressing a gathering after inspecting the project works that had been stalled three years ago, at Salarlapalle village of Kuppam mandal.

‘NTR’s dream’

Mr. Naidu said the project was the dream of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao. “To realise NTR’s dream, I had slept on the banks of the canal and expedited the works to provide irrigation water to the farmers,” Mr. Naidu claimed.

“During the TDP term, we had completed the construction of bridges up to Ramakuppam. But the YSRCP, after coming to power, stopped the works. The project as it stands now is a reflection of the mindset of the YSRCP government,” Mr. Naidu said.

Referring to the alleged police harassment and filing of false cases against the party workers, Mr. Naidu said, “Private cases will be filed against the police, and they will be dragged to the court. The police owe an answer on the presence of personnel in civil dress during the attack on the Anna Canteen at Kuppam.”

Before winding up his three-day tour of the constituency, Mr. Naidu visited Krishnadasana Palle, Jarugu, and Gudlanayanapalle villages in Kuppam mandal and Kothur of Gudupalle mandal before leaving for the Bengaluru airport by road.

