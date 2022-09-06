Andhra Pradesh: Stalemate continues on CPS, fresh round of talks on September 7

Government not ready to restore OPS and is insisting on accepting GPS instead, says union leader

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
September 06, 2022 22:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet another round of talks held between Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Botcha Satyanarayana, Ministers of Finance and Education respectively, and representatives of two associations — Andhra Pradesh CPS Udyogula Sangham (AP CPSUS) and AP CPS Employees’ Association, on Tuesday remained inconclusive.

“We were invited for talks on the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), but the two Ministers did not make any reference to it and, instead, tried to persuade us to accept the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS), designed by the State government,” said C.M. Das, State president of CPSUS.

He said the government was not ready to restore the OPS, and had ruled out any possibility of its implementation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“They say that the GPS will be beneficial to the employees. How do we trust them when they are not able to properly implement the present system. In the last seven months, a pending amount of nearly ₹900 crore, which was to be deposited in the National Securities Depositories Limited (NSDL), has not been done,” he said, adding that the GPS being offered was nothing but “old wine in a new bottle.”

He said the Ministers offered concessions if the associations were ready to accept GPS.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“We told them that we will forfeit a few benefits if the government restores the old pension scheme,” he said, informing that the association leaders walked out, rejecting the government offer.

Meanwhile, the government has invited representatives of 16 employees’ associations for official talks on the CPS, scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. on September 7 (Wednesday).

“We have decided against participating in the talks as the government is most likely to officially announce implementation of the GPS,” said Mr. Das.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
teachers
teachers union

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app