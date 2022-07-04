Andhra Pradesh: Stage set for two-day YSRCP plenary from July 8

Jagan to launch sessions, expected to set the tone for elections

Senior YSRCP leaders V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana and Lella Appireddy inspecting the arrangements for the party plenary session opposite Nagarjuna University in Guntur district on Monday. | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR T

Grey clouds are hovering above the rainproof German hanger on the open site opposite Acharya Nagarjuna University, but the YSRCP supporters visiting the venue are in an upbeat mood.

Three years after storming into power by a massive mandate in Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress Party is gearing up to hold its plenary from July 8 at the venue located between Guntur and Vijayawada.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the inaugural session and is expected to sit through the sessions for two days. On July 9 afternoon, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will give a speech that could set the tone for the party which will be facing a crucial election in less than two years.

The plenary is expected to give a detailed road map for the party workers for the forthcoming elections.

The onset of COVID-19 meant that the party could not hold its plenary for the last two years. The last it was held was in September 2017, where Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that he would undertake a padayatra across the State and also announced the party’s manifesto, Navaratnalu, compiled in a two-fold brochure.

In May 2019, the party scripted a sensational success by winning 151 Assembly seats and 23 Lok Sabha segments and since then, has won almost all local elections for gram panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations.

Over 5 lakh expected

More than five lakh persons, right from the grassroot workers to senior leaders, are expected to attend the sessions. Massive arrangements are being made at the venue, with rainproof German hangers and an air-conditioned tent for media and a separate tent for arranging food.

Senior leaders of the party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, TTD Chairperson Y.V. Subba Reddy and MLC Lella Appireddy reviewed the arrangements on Monday.