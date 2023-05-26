Andhra Pradesh: Stage set for TDP’s two-day Mahanadu from May 27 and NTR’s centenary celebrations

May 26, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The stage is set for the two-day Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Mahanadu and birth centenary celebrations of party founder and actor N.T. Rama Rao, at Vemagiri on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram on May 27.

Despite the threat of rain, lakhs of TDP supporters from across the State are expected to participate in the Mahanadu, the annual conclave in which the party will prepare a draft of the resolutions to be passed both for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son and party national general secretary Lokesh will stay in their caravans on the Mahanadu campus on both the days and facilitate meetings with the party cadres.

“Party supporters from various countries will also participate,” said TDP State president K. Atchannaidu after inspecting the arrangements at the venue on May 26 (Friday).

Marking the centenary celebrations, N.T. Rama Rao’s ‘Adavi Ramudu’ movie would be re-released on May 28.

In an official release, Atluri Ashwin, an NRI, said that the movie “is set to be rereleased with more technical features at 100 screens.”

Boat rally

In Kakinada city, the TDP supporters, led by Vanamadi Kondababu, took out a boat rally in the Buckingham Canal to mark the celebrations.

According to the Mahanadu souvenir, the TDP has decided to pass resolutions on various issues of Andhra Pradesh, and they include rise in taxes, failure to release agricultural crop loans, atrocities against women and rise in crime, diversion of sub-plans of the Backward Classes, and poor medical and health access.

“A detailed discussion will be held on all major problems such as unemployment, zero development, looting of natural resources, land grabbing, sand mafia, and ganja and drugs trade and consumption, delay in the release of salaries for the government employees, and debts of Andhra Pradesh,” the souvenir says.

