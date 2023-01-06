Andhra Pradesh: stage is set for The Hindu’s Our State Our Taste contest in Rajamahendravaram on January 7

January 06, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The stage is set for The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ contest to be held in Rajamahendravaram on January 7. The regional contest will be held at Surya Gardens, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Gandhipuram, in the city .

The contest aims at documenting food culture and diversity of Telugu-speaking States apart from identifying the culinary talent.

The Champion of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would be awarded at the grand finale scheduled to be held in Hyderabad and Vijayawada on January 21 and January 28 respectively.

Contest mode

The contestants would be allowed to cook their recipe at home and display in the contest. The culinary varieties should represent the food culture of the respective region or place.

Extra points will be given to those who prepare the dish with Gold Winner cooking oil and Bambino pasta and GRB Ghee.

A panel of judges consisting of Vahchef Sanjay Thumma and ETV Chef Raju will select the top two winners from Rajamahendravaram on January 7. The winners will win cash prize and products worth ₹2 lakh.

The participants could register through the link http://bit.ly/3WWEk9y. The SMS can also be sent; Name <space> City <space> Name of the dish to 93985 33511. The registration can also be done by WhatsApp: 93985 33511.

