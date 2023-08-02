HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh ST Commission to review functioning of ITDAs

August 02, 2023 06:33 am | Updated 06:33 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
ST Commission Chairman D.V.G. Sankara Rao being felicitated by representatives of various organisations in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh State ST Commission Chairman and former Member of Parliament D.V.G. Sankara Rao said on August 1 (Tuesday) that all officers should implement both the executive and legislative orders with regard to tribal welfare.

Dr. Sankara Rao, who had assumed office recently, told the media here that establishment of ST Commission was a boon for the tribals, as they could directly approach it to get their grievance redressed.

“Both Union and State governments are releasing huge funds for the development of tribal people. We will review the functioning of the Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDA), which spend these funds,” he said.

“The Commission will give top priority to field visits to study the socio-economic conditions of the tribal people. Direct interaction with them will enable the commission know the ground-level situation,” he added.

