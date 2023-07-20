Andhra Pradesh ST Commission promises justice to tribal youth who was thrashed, urinated upon in Ongole

July 20, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - ONGOLE

Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Tribes Commission member Vadithya Sankar Naik on July 20 (Thursday) promised to ensure justice to Mota Naveen, a tribal youth who was allegedly thrashed and urinated upon by his friend-turned-foes in Prakasam district recently.

Mr. Vadithya Sankar Naik, who interacted with the victim and his family members in Ongole, said that compensation would be paid to the victim as per the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

“The police have been instructed to speed up the probe into this inhuman incident and arrest the main accused and two others who are still at large. The police have also been told to file the chargesheet in the court as soon as possible,” he said.

Earlier, Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg briefed Mr. Naik on the action taken so far including the arrest of three persons in connection with the case. An equal number of minors who were found in conflict with the law have been sent to a juvanile home.

Meanwhile, the members of tribal organisations led by Dalit Hakula Parirakshana Samiti Prakasam district president Neelam Nagender Rao met the ST Commission member. They demanded a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the victim. Though the incident happened a month ago, the police had taken the probe not so seriously till the shameful incident went viral on the social media, they alleged.

They also wanted the Investigating officer to ensure that no bail was granted to the accused. “The victim’s mother has been running from pillar to post, submitting petitions to the authorities,” they said.