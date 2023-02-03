Andhra Pradesh ST Commission asks Collectors to establish tribal marts in all the 26 districts

February 03, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Vizianagaram

Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Tribes Commission Chairman Kumbha Ravibabu has said that the all the District Collectors in the State are directed to establish exclusive tribal marts to sell the tribal products and prevent the role of middlemen in the purchase of those products at throwaway prices. Speaking to The Hindu here, he said that the tribal farmers were being exploited due to lack of marketing facilities for their products in their vicinity.

“The State government took the special initiative in constituting the Commission in 2020 to review the welfare schemes apart from handling statutory functions. That is why we are focussing on economic development of the tribal farmers. The establishment of tribal marts on the lines of Jagananna Mahila Marts would help the tribals to sell their products directly to the consumers at designated places. Bulk sale of millets, cashew, mango and turmeric can be done from those marts to ensure tribals get remunerative price,” said Mr. Ravibabu, who is former MLA of Sringavarapukota Assembly constituency of Vizianagaram district. “We will hold a meeting with representatives of NABARD, banks and other institutions which are promoting Farmers’ Producers Organisations (FPOs) to get wide range of marketing facilities for those farmers,” he added.

Workshop

Mr. Ravibabu said that the Commission would hold a workshop for all public representatives including tribal MLAs, ZPTC members, MPTC members and sarpanches very soon to create the awareness over the Acts enacted for the welfare of the tribal people “We are also planning to hold meetings with 42,000 tribal officials and employees working in all the districts so that they would create awareness on welfare schemes to the common tribal people. The active role of educated tribals will ensure effective implementation of the ST sub-plan also. It will pave the way for the real progress of the tribals who needed to know about their rights and schemes being implemented by the Union and the State governments,” he added.