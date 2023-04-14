Andhra Pradesh: SSC results will be tentatively announced in second week of May, says top official

April 14, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Director of Government Examinations D. Devananda Reddy has said the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Board examinations will be announced tentatively in the second week of May.

“After completion of the exams on April 18, spot valuation will be taken up for eight days from April 19 to 26 across the State by 30,000 to 35,000 teachers. After completing the evaluation process, Education Minister B. Satyanarayana will announce the results in the second week of May,” Mr. Devananda Reddy told The Hindu on April 14.

Mr. Devananda Reddy said tough measures taken last year brought complete order this year in the ongoing SSC exams. He said the conduct of the exams had never been more peaceful in the last three decades.

Attributing the successful conduct of hassle-free examinations to a slew of measures put in place, including use of QR code and secret coding and a strategic six-level monitoring mechanism, he said, based on last year’s bitter experience, the officials involved in making arrangements walked the extra mile to ensure that a fool-proof monitoring system was in place during the examinations.

This year, 6.64 lakh students are writing the SSC exams in 3,349 centres across the State. Cases of malpractice have been booked against six students so far.

Last year, the smooth conduct of the exams was marred by reports of mass copying following alleged leakage of question paper, resulting in booking of cases against 60 persons, including teachers in government schools, staff of private educational institutions and former students.