Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: SSC results on June 6

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will release the SSC Public examinations on Monday.

In a statement on Sunday, Director, Government Examinations, D. Devananda Reddy said after the release of the results, students could check their individual results from the official website www.results.bse.ap.gov.in.


