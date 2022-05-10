Andhra Pradesh: SSC exam malpractice: Answer sheets sent for handwriting analysis, says Eluru SP

May 10, 2022 21:16 IST

26 persons, including 22 teachers, have been arrested so far

The police teams which is investigating the cases of malpractice reported during the SSC examinations are trying to find out if there was any role of private school staff, managements or private persons in the two cases booked in Eluru district.

The III-Town police have arrested ten teachers on charges of malpractice during the examination at a private school at Satrampadu in Eluru.

In a separate case, the Mandavalli police have registered cases against 16 teachers on charges of leaking the mathematics question paper and preparing answer sheets in a house belonging to a Cluster Resource Person (CRP), P. Priyanka.

“The teachers allegedly planned to leak the paper through social media groups in advance by stealing the printer of a local government school. The copy papers prepared by them were allegedly sent to the examination centre at Mandavalli through an ASHA worker N. Shruthi, who was on examination duty. Attender Md. Fatima allegedly circulated the papers in seven examination halls,” said Kaikalur Circle Inspector Y.V.V.L. Naidu, who is investigating the case.

The accused allegedly forwarded the question paper to their colleagues, who were assembled in a house at Pasumurru village in Pamarru mandal in Krishna district, the CI said.

“Cases have been registered against the teachers under Andhra Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair (Means), Act, 1997, Section 409 of the IPC (Criminal breach of trust by a public servant) and Section 420 of the IPC (Cheating). We have seized printer, mobile phones, copy papers and other material from the accused. The answer sheets allegedly prepared by the teachers have been sent to laboratory for handwriting analysis,” said Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma.