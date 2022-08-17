Andhra Pradesh: Srisailam to be plastic-free from August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam on Wednesday announced a ban on the stocking or selling of single-use plastic sachets, packing material, or its any other form.

Temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna has appealed to the people, traders, and businessmen residing in the Srisailam township on the hilltop and the devotees visiting the temple not to use any plastic packing material below 75 microns with immediate effect.

Mr. Lavanna, in a letter released to the media, said that dealers, retailers, and residents would be given 10 days time to replace all single-use plastic material with jute, paper, or cloth bags/packing material.

“Anyone making use of single-use plastic will be dealt with stringently by imposing penalties and seizing their shops if they repeat the offence,” he warned.

The temple had set an example by totally switching over to alternative material in its administrative block and other offices from November last, and would implement the ban strictly from August 26.

Huge haul in Kurnool

Kurnool Municipal Commissioner A. Bhargav Tej and Municipal Health Officer Bhaskar Reddy on Wednesday raided three shops and seized three tractor loads of single-use plastic packing material and bags of less than 75 microns.

The MHO said they had sent samples to the A.P. Pollution Control Board to confirm if the seized material was in the banned category or not.

The Municipal Commissioner appealed to the vendors and dealers to stock bags made of only alternative material and not use plastics at all, and warned of implementing the ban stringently.

While one shop was in Kallur Complex, the other two were near the market yard. The municipal officials were in the process of determining the value and quantity of seized plastic materials.