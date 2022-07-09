Andhra Pradesh: Srimukhalingam priest in race for Vice-President post
His aim is to highlight the importance of the ancient Siva temple in Srikakulam district
A priest at the historic Srimukhalingam temple, Naidugari Rajasekhar, filed his nomination papers for the post of the Vice-President in the presence of Lok Sabha Secretary-General Utpal Kumar Singh, in New Delhi on Saturday.
His nomination papers were accepted by the officials concerned.
Mr. Rajasekhar, who wanted to highlight the greatness of the temple located in Gara mandal of Srikakulam, had recently filed his nomination papers for the President’s post, but they were rejected on technical grounds.
“The temple, built in the 10th century, is considered the Varanasi of South India. There is a need to spread awareness on the importance of the temple and preserve it. That is why I am contesting the all-important election without thinking about its outcome,” Mr. Rajasekhar said.
In the past, he had contested for the Srikakulam Lok Sabha seat and MLC seat.
“I will continue to use elections as a platform to highlight the Lord Siva’s temple,” he added.
