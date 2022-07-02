Andhra Pradesh: Srikanth inaugurates SAAP Badminton League in Vijayawada

He advises young players to make use of the facilities being provided by the State government

International badminton medallist Kidambi Srikanth greeting NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao at the inauguration of the State-level competitions being organsied by SAAP in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

International badminton medallist Kidambi Srikanth, along with NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, inaugurated the SAAP Badminton League organised by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh at Chennupati Ramakotaiah Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

Mr. Srikanth, Mr. Dilli Rao and YSRCP east constituency in-charge Devineni Avinash played a friendly match to inaugurate the league.

Addressing the gathering later, Mr. Srikanth said he used to go to places like Chennai and Bengaluru to compete in such tourneys and for training, and it was good to know that players from other States were coming to Andhra Pradesh.

He asked the young players to make use of the facilities being provided by the SAAP and the State government for conducting competitions to bring out talent.

Mr. Dilli Rao stressed the need to focus on talent in the rural areas of the State. He said the State government had established Jagananna Sports Clubs to recognise talent at the village, mandal and district levels.

District Sports Development Officer and chief coach S.A. Azeez said the two-day league was for players aged under 11, and competitions in categories such as singles, girls, boys and doubles would be conducted.

District Youth Services officer M. Srinivasa Rao, Yoga Association chairman P.V. Rama Rao and others were present.