Andhra Pradesh: Srikakulam to get a cancer hospital soon, says Collector

IRCS support will be sought for the facility’s establishment, he says

IRCS support will be sought for the facility’s establishment, he says

Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar on Sunday said that the State government was taking steps for the establishment of a cancer hospital in Srikakulam.

Cancer patients from the region who are having to travel afar for treatment will benefit from this exclusive facility, the Collector said.

Speaking at an Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) general body meeting here on Sunday, Mr. Lathkar said that the support of IRCS would be taken for its speedy construction.

He lauded IRCS State vice-president P. Jaganmohan Rao for conducting 24 service activities in the district and providing training programmes for youngsters and volunteers.

He suggested to Mr. Jaganmohan Rao to conduct more blood donation camps and collect 10,000 units of blood by October 2, 2022.

Mr. Jaganmohan Rao said that a blood grouping programme was also being done to make everyone know what their blood group is so that they would be able to donate blood to patients without any delay during the golden hour.

Mr. Lathkar felicitated Mr. Jaganmohan Rao and IRCS secretary and former District Educational Officer B. Malleswara Rao, and IRCS executive body members Nikku Appanna and Penki Chaitanya for conducting blood donation camps and taking up service activities in various mandals.