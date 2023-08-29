Andhra Pradesh: Srikakulam District Collector seeks people’s cooperation in land acquisition for early completion of Mulapeta port

August 29, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srikakulam District Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar on Tuesday asked representatives of political parties and locals to cooperate with the officias in acquiring land for the approach roads and early completion of sea port at Mulapeta of Santabommali mandal in Srikakulam district. He said the port would ensure overall development of the district while providing many job opportunities with the brisk economic activity in and around the port region.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that the government had given the best financial package for the property owners while assuring to continue such support in further land acquisition which was needed for the construction of the approach road from Tekkali to Mulapeta.

“The government is planning to develop 100-foot road for 14 km distance so that it would help in easy movement of heavy vehicles in the route. Around 230 acres of land has to be acquired in the stretch,” said Mr. Shrikesh. He hoped that the first phase of the sea port would be operational in 2024 with the anchroing of a couple of berths in the new port.

