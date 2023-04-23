ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Sri YN College in Narsapur celebrates Shakespeare’s birth anniversary

April 23, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma

The UG and PG Departments of English, English Club and IQAC of Sri YN College, Narsapur in West Godavari district, organised a day-long workshop on “Women Characters in Shakespeare’s Dramas” to celebrate the great English dramatist William Shakespeare’s 459 th birth anniversary, observed on April 23.

Lecturer in English, Government Arts College, B. Bhavani, was the resource person. Students enacted famous scenes from Shakespeare’s “Merchant of Venice” and “Hamlet”.

Secretary and Correspondent of the college C. Satyanarayana Rao spoke about the need for students to develop their English language skills.

Principal A.P.V. Appa Rao presided over the session while the college governing body members, academic advisor and others graced the occasion.

