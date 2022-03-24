Andhra Pradesh: Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel to set up offices in Chennai, Bengaluru

Programmes in regional languages in collaboration with local networks planned

Programmes in regional languages in collaboration with local networks planned

Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC), the broadcasting arm of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), has decided to set up offices in Chennai and Bengaluru to improve the quality of programmes for its Tamil and Kannada channels.

The SVBC Board chaired by TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy met here on Thursday and discussed the response received by the Tamil, Kannada and Hindi channels launched last year.

The board members observed that having local offices would help the channel to rope in local people to partner with the channel, thus helping generate better content for local audience. The board also decided to make programmes in regional languages apart from Hindi, in collaboration with local networks.

SVBC Chairman V. Sai Krishna Yachendra, board members Vishwanath, Srinivas Reddy, TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Financial Advisor and CAO O. Balaji, Chief Executive Officer Suresh Kumar and honorary advisor S. Vijay Kumar participated in the meeting.

‘Yoga Darshanam’

They agreed to the proposal to introduce ‘Yoga Darshanam’ from April 2 from the same ‘Nada Neerajanam’ platform in Tirumala, which became an instant hit during the COVID -19 pandemic.