Andhra Pradesh: Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta gets a facelift ahead of Brahmotsavam in Kadapa district

March 28, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KADAPA

The temple is also getting ready for the ‘Sita Rama Kalyanam’, which is observed as a State festival in which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to present ‘silk Vastram’ on behalf of the State government on April 5

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Priests and temple officials cleaning the pillars of the inner precincts during ‘Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam’ performed at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in Kadapa district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ancient Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta is getting a facelift ahead of the annual Brahmotsavam which is round the corner. The temple is also getting ready for the ‘Sita Rama Kalyanam’, which is observed as a State festival in which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to present ‘silk Vastram’ on behalf of the State government.

As a prelude, ‘Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam’ was performed on Tuesday, which involved cleaning of the walls and pillars in the inner precincts of the temple and smearing of a rich paste made of aromatic substances such as camphor, vermilion and sandal all over the inner walls of the sanctum sanctorum. The purificatory ritual is a customary practice across all important events in a temple, as mandated in the ancient doctrines formulated as ‘Agama Sastra’.

The festival will be held from March 30 to April 9, while the Chief Minister is scheduled to attend the event on April 5.

