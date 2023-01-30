Andhra Pradesh: Sri City-based company bags award for highest customs duty contribution

January 30, 2023 02:18 am | Updated 02:18 am IST - TIRUPATI

Siddhartha Logistics FTWZ Private Limited, located in Sri City of Tirupati district, has bagged an award of appreciation for achieving the highest customs duty contribution.

The award was presented by the Custom Preventive Commissionerate, Vijayawada, at a ceremony held in Visakhapatnam on Friday, marking the ‘International Customs Day 2023’.

The company received the award under the category of ‘importer’ for contributing over ₹1.47 lakh crore as imports and ₹16,293 crore import duties during the financial year 2021-22.

The company’s Managing Director Nishchal Padhya, who received the award from the Chief Commissioner, Customs and Central Taxes, attributed the achievement to the entire team and called the recognition a testimony for the company’s brilliant performance. Recognising the Free Trade and Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) as an opportunity to bring more economic activities in India, the company opened its unit in Sri City in 2014 to hold inventory of goods for various foreign and domestic companies. The company even deals in import and export of defence aerospace products and bullion precious metals.

Sri City Founding Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy applauded their ‘valued client’ for bagging the award.

