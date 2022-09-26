Andhra Pradesh: Sri Boyakonda Gangamma temple near Punganur spruced up for Brahmostavams

Authorities expect huge rush at the temple from September 27

Sri Boyakonda Gangamma temple near Punganur, and also other big temples in Chittoor district, is all ready for celebrating the nine-day Brahmotsavams that begin from September 27.

Authorities at the ancient temple, managed by the Endowments Department, expect heavy footfall this time, as the celebrations are being held in a grand manner after two years.

The people of Punganur, Palamaner, V. Kota, Gangavaram, Sadum, Somala, and Baireddipalle mandals of Chittoor district, and mandals of Madanapalle and Ramasamudram mandals of Annamayya district and also from neighbouring States are expected to take part in the annual festival.

History and beliefs

The history of the temple dates back to the early 16th century. During the armed struggle with the Nawabs of Arcot, the tribal people living in and around the nearby Chowdepalle village went to the hillock and prayed to the Goddess Jagannatha for safety. Later, the Goddess fought with the forces of the Nawabs and annihilated them. The sword of the Goddess fell on a huge rock, which cracked. The devotees believe that the broken rock is a testimony to the divine power of the Goddess.

In the last three decades, the temple witnessed tremendous development, with the number of devotees visiting the place annually crossing the 50 lakh-mark. From a few lakhs of rupees, the temple’s annual revenue too rose to ₹15 crore.

At present, the temple management is undertaking developmental works, like constructing complexes, estimated at ₹20 crore. The presiding deity also enjoys the unique privilege of receiving ‘sare’ (a traditional silk saree along with gifts) from the Tirumala Tirupati Devathanams and from the Endowments department.

“We have made elaborate arrangements for the visiting devotees. The APSRTC will also operate special buses to this pilgrim centre,” said Executive Officer B. Chandramouli.

Meanwhile, the temples of Shakti, including the Durgamma temple at Chittoor, the Desamma temple at Nagari, are spruced for the Navaratri Brahmotsavams. During the Dasara vacation, thousands of devotees from various places of Chittoor district visit Melmaruvattur, Kanchi, Madurai and Periyapalem in Tamil Nadu.