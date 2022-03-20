Andhra Pradesh: spend CSR funds on education of girls, Kurnool SP urges industries

Coromandel International Limited sponsors scholarships for 100 students

Coromandel International Limited sponsors scholarships for 100 students

Making a strong pitch for spending of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds on education, Superintendent of Police Ch. Sudheer Kumar on Sunday urged industrialists and non-government organisations (NGOs) should to focus on educating girl children.

The SP distributed scholarships to 100 girl students on behalf of the Coromandel International Limited, a part of Murugappa Group, which funded the scholarships for girls studying in government schools in rural areas of Kurnool district, at a function held at the TGV Function Hall on the APSP Battalion ground here.

The SP advised the girls to work hard and excel in studies to achieve greater heights in life. He appreciated the Murugappa Group for taking up the initiative.

District Education Officer V. Ranga Reddy said the move would motivate the students of government schools. Coromandel International Limited associate vice-president P. Bhaskar Reddy said the company had selected the girls who had secured the first and second ranks in the ninth standard in all mandals of the district. They were given a scholarship of ₹5,000 and ₹3,500 respectively.

They were given pre-loaded debit cards and merit certificates. He asked the girls to improve creativity skills, courage, and skills that give a challenging attitude to sustain in the present competitive world. District Agriculture Joint Director P.L. Vara Lakshmi, District Minority Welfare Officer Mahabub Basha, and others participated.

EOM