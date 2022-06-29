Andhra Pradesh: Speed up work on housing scheme, says Vizianagaram Collector

Stick to deadlines, she tells officials

Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari on Wednesday directed Housing Department officials to speed up work on Jagananna Housing Colonies being constructed at various places including in Gunkalam and Kondakarakam villages, and on the outskirts of Vizianagaram.

The Collector chaired a review meet on the progress of the works along with Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy and Municipal Commissioner R. Sriramula Naidu. She asked officials to set up their camp offices at Gunkalam, Kondakaram and other places to ensure steady supply of cement, steel and other materials to the beneficiaries.

Housing Department Project Director S.V. Ramanamurthy said that 12,477 houses were being constructed in these two colonies and only 691 beneficiaries were yet to begin construction activity. Ms. Suryakumari said that the works should be finished within the deadlines fixed by the government. Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy asked officials to construct an approach road to the colonies soon.