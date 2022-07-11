Andhra Pradesh: Speed up precautionary COVID dose drive, Collector tells officials

Laxity will not be tolerated, he warns

Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy said that only 54% of the eligible population has been administered the precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and instructed officials to speed up the immunisation drive warning that any laxity would not be tolerated.

At a review meeting with Heads of Departments of vital wings here on Monday, the Collector said that the medical and paramedical staff should immediately get into action mode to achieve results in the precautionary dose drive, and submit the daily reports to him.

Mr. Reddy said that the biometric attendance of the staff should be 100%.

Due to the onset of the monsoon, seasonal diseases are likely to break out and proper precautionary measures should be initiated on a war-footing, he said.

He said that cards to register non-communicable and communicable diseases should be generated ten-fold per day for each ANM.

Considering the applications received during the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ programme, it is advised to take steps for quick resolution of all the applications and upload the photos in the app along with details of applicants.

He directed the officials to take steps to ensure that all services are provided in time in the village and ward secretariats. He said that Aadhaar services should continue as usual. It is suggested that the KYC details related to Vahana Mitra, Netanna Nestham, and Jagananna Todu should be uploaded in full, he said.

The Collector also sought bankers to cooperate with the beneficiaries in granting of loans to beneficiaries under the TIDCO housing scheme and other government welfare schemes.