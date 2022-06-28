Andhra Pradesh: Speed up investigation and prosecution of SC/ST atrocity cases, Collector tells officials

Over 300 cases are pending in NTR district

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao asked officials concerned to speed up investigation of cases booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the district and ensure swift justice to victims.

Mr. Rao chaired a vigilance and monitoring committee meeting to look into the progress of cases booked under the Act in the district, with officials from Police, Revenue, Social Welfare and Prosecution departments.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Dilli Rao said there are 239 cases pending prosecution under the SC/ST Act in the district and another 66 cases which are pending at the investigation stage.

He said 17 such pending cases were under the West Zone while nine were under the North Zone. Seven pending cases were under South Zone, five under Central Zone, 15 under Nandigama Zone, eight under Tiruvur Zone, four under Disha police and one case under Cybercrime Station in the NTR District Police Commissionerate.

Mr. Dilli Rao asked police officials to resolve the cases at the earliest and file charge-sheets without any delay. He asked the tahsildars to issue caste certificates to the victims within a week.

He said the State government had sanctioned ₹1.64 crore as compensation for 196 victims in rape cases from the SC and ST communities. He asked Revenue officials to immediately disburse the compensation to the victims and asked officials to conduct government programmes in places where SC and ST community members reside for better outreach.

District Revenue Officer K. Mohan Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police D. Mary Prasanthi were present.