Andhra Pradesh: Special postal cover released on Savara tribal community in Srikakulam district

August 09, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
A.P. Chief Postmaster General Colonel V. Ramulu releasing special postel cover on Savara community in Burja mandal of Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

A.P. Chief Postmaster General Colonel V. Ramulu releasing special postel cover on Savara community in Burja mandal of Srikakulam district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Post Master General Colonel V. Ramulu on Wednesday released special postal cover on Savara tribal community in a function organised by ARTS non-governmental organisation director Nuka Sanyasirao in Burja mandal of Srikakulam district. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Indian Postal Department wanted to recognise all communities and tribals by releasing special covers and stamps with their names.

Srikakulam Postal Superintendent V. Satyanarayana said that the flags were being sold in all post offices as part of Har Ghar Tiranga programme. Mr. Sanyasi Rao, who penned a book on Savara language and their culture, said that it was the time for the society to protect tribal languages. ARTS senior executive Bendi Sankara Rao and others were present.

