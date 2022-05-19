Andhra Pradesh: Special postal cover released on ‘Godavari Delta-Rice Bowl of A.P.’

Paddy grains are pasted on the cover, each priced at ₹50

Visakhapatnam Region Postmaster General M. Venkateswarlu (second from left) releasing the postal cover at Ravulapalem in Konaseema district on Thursday.

Visakhapatnam Region Postmaster General M. Venkateswarlu, Amalapuram Member of Parliament Chinta Anuradha and Government Whip and Kothapeta MLA Chirla Jaggireddy on Thursday released a special postal cover, titled ‘Godavari Delta-Rice Bowl of Andhra Pradesh’ at Ravulapalem in Konaseema district.

The design of the special postal cover is unique as it contains original paddy grains on it. The grains are pasted on the cover to draw the attention of the cover holder. The value of the special cover is ₹50.

On the front, the cover has an image of Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage across the Godavari at Dowleswaram, along with grains pasted on it. On the back, the process of paddy cultivation is depicted in images with a detailed description.

The Godavari delta is a highly fertile river basin with alluvial soil deposited by the river. It is called the rice bowl of Andhra Pradesh. Around 10 lakh acres are irrigated under Eastern, Western and Central deltas under Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram. The length of the barrage across the Godavari is 3.59 km. There are 175 gates and the total length of the network of canals under the barrage is 1,304 km.

Mr. Venkateswarlu said the Department of Posts has recently released a series of special postal covers to celebrate the beauty and significance of erstwhile East Godavari district in many categories including the freedom struggle, its history, temple architecture and agriculture. Amalapuram Postal SP D.S.U. Nageswara Reddy was present.