Andhra Pradesh: Special postal cover on Telugu poet Duvvuri Ramireddy released  

The Hindu Bureau NELLORE
September 29, 2022 20:39 IST

A special postal cover was released in memory of noted Telugu poet Duvvuri Ramireddy by the Department of Posts on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anam Arunamma recalled the contributions of Duvvuri Ramireddy for education of girls.

Nellore Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu wanted the youth to emulate the eminent poet who had been conferred with the title ‘Kavikokila’ by the Andhra Maha Parishad, Vijayawada. The event was sponsored by Duvvuri Ramireddy Sadana Samiti Secretary B. Surendranath Reddy.

Duvvuri Ramireddy wrote prabandhas, kandakavyas and also translated romantic poetry from Sanskrit and Arabic. He also had written lyrics and dialogues for Telugu films. He also wrote ‘Hyderabad Paryatana’ in Telugu language.

