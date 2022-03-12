Andhra Pradesh: Special drive against autos violating safety rules in Chittoor district

The Palamaner police on Saturday launched a week-long special drive to tackle the issues of over-speeding and overloading of passengers in autorikshaws and vans plying in the rural areas crisscrossing tri-state borders in Chittoor, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The police said that about 250 autos are operational at various routes in Palamaner Assembly constituency. With the public movement coming to normal post the COVID restrictions, some autos are taking advantage of the public demand and resorting to overloading.

Circle-Inspector N. Bhaskar counselled the auto drivers at Palamaner and cautioned them to strictly follow road safety norms. “In view of the gravel roads and potholes, the safety of passengers will be in peril due to over-speeding and overloading. Some of the drivers are allowing the passengers in their cabins,” he said.

The police official said that apart from the safety rules, all the drivers should compulsorily possess valid driving licenses and documents, failing which heavy fines would be imposed, besides subjected to prosecution.