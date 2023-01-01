ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Special court sentences treasury accountant to 3 years imprisonment for taking bribe

January 01, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Police Establishment (SPE) and Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Special Court, Kurnool, sentenced Koilkuntla Sub-Treasury Sr. Accountant Daiseduty Sadruddin to 3 years rigorous imprisonment and ₹25,000 fine along with 2 years rigorous imprisonment and ₹20,000 fine under two different sections for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 on September 7, 2016.

ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Siva Narayana Swamy said in a release on Saturday that as per the judgment, both the sentences would run concurrently and in case the convicted officer is unable to pay the fine amount, he has to undergo another 3 months of simple imprisonment. 

The convicted officer had taken the amount from complainant R. Basheer Ahmed, resident of Uyyalavada village in the Koilakuntla taluka of Kurnool district, for processing his pension payment benefits file, gratuity, commutation amounts and E.L. encashment bills. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For the offence under section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 he has been sentenced to 3 years RI and for the offence u/s 7 of the PC Act, he has been sentenced to 2 years RI.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US