Andhra Pradesh: Special court sentences treasury accountant to 3 years imprisonment for taking bribe

January 01, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - KURNOOL

The Special Police Establishment (SPE) and Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Special Court, Kurnool, sentenced Koilkuntla Sub-Treasury Sr. Accountant Daiseduty Sadruddin to 3 years rigorous imprisonment and ₹25,000 fine along with 2 years rigorous imprisonment and ₹20,000 fine under two different sections for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 on September 7, 2016.

ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Siva Narayana Swamy said in a release on Saturday that as per the judgment, both the sentences would run concurrently and in case the convicted officer is unable to pay the fine amount, he has to undergo another 3 months of simple imprisonment.

The convicted officer had taken the amount from complainant R. Basheer Ahmed, resident of Uyyalavada village in the Koilakuntla taluka of Kurnool district, for processing his pension payment benefits file, gratuity, commutation amounts and E.L. encashment bills.

For the offence under section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 he has been sentenced to 3 years RI and for the offence u/s 7 of the PC Act, he has been sentenced to 2 years RI.