Andhra Pradesh: Speakers highlight role of Public Relations Officer in today’s society

April 23, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Public Relations Society of India Amaravati Chapter chairperson G. Anita has said that in view of the growing demand for Public Relations Officer (PRO), there is a need to train students on the skills required for the post.

Ms. Anita was speaking at a programme organised by the PRSI Amaravati Chapter as part of the 36th National PR Day (which is usually observed on April 21), at Tagore Memorial Library in Vijayawada on April 23 (Sunday).

Journalists, academicians, PROs, and students of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) were present.

Appaji Reddem, Resident Editor, The Hindu, Andhra Pradesh, who was the chief guest, said: “The communication gap between the government and the media can be bridged only by the PROs, who must equip themselves with knowledge of the latest technologies to disseminate information in an easier way.”

“These days, every organisation and department has a PRO for faster dissemination of information. Even politicians are roping them in to enhance their image,” Mr. Appaji Reddem said, while underscoring the importance of a PRO in the present times.

He urged the students to upgrade their digital skills, while also focussing on writing, editing and speaking.

Senior journalist and Vijayawada Press Club president N. Chalapathi Rao stressed the need for a separate course on Public Relations as it was an evolving field with the demand for PROs growing by the day.

“Unlike earlier when you did not require a degree for a PRO, organisations these days demand a pre-requisite degree. Every department has a PRO. Introducing a course will enhance professional skills required for the post,” he said, adding that a student should be ready to face the challenges.

Delivering the concluding note, Ms. Anita said the objective of the Amaravati Chapter was to inculcate the spirit of professionalism in PROs here, and sought support from the speakers for organising more such workshops and seminars for the benefit of the students.