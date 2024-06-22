Andhra Pradesh Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu lifts ban imposed by YSRCP government on three media channels in Assembly

Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu on June 22 (Saturday) lifted the ban imposed by the YSRCP government on three vernacular news channels — ETV, ABN Andhra Jyothi and TV5.

The previous government had barred these channels from entering the Assembly premises.

“The media plays a greater role in democracy by highlighting the problems of the common man. The previous YSRCP government imposed a ban on the media for about 4 years and nine months. I want to start my duties by taking a good decision. Hence, I took up the file pertaining to lifting the ban on media,” Mr. Patrudu, who was earlier unanimously elected Speaker of the Assembly, told The Hindu. “It gives me satisfaction as freedom of media is protected,” he added.

Mr. Patrudu said the media, under the present government headed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, would not suffer. The former Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, had discriminated against the media, the Speaker observed.

Training for MLAs

Recognising the fact that there were 88 newly-elected MLAs in the House, the Speaker said he would arrange for conduct of a training session for all the members.

“The members need to have proper knowledge about legislative procedures, rules, and customs and traditions of the House. Only then they can raise doubts in a constructive manner and get appropriate replies from the government. They will be trained on how to raise a question during Question Hour, Zero Hour, and how to participate in Short Discussions, etc.,” Mr. Patrudu said.

Accusing the previous Speaker of setting a bad precedent in the Assembly, Mr. Patrudu said he would uphold the decorum of the House and give due respect to each and every member.

‘YSRCP leaders should follow rules’

Referring to the absence of the YSRCP leaders in the House at the time of the election of the Speaker and during the proceedings thereafter, Mr. Patrudu said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his MLAs should follow certain traditions and customs of the Assembly, and obey the Constitution.

“The Assembly has certain rules and procedures, through which the entire business is carried out, and every member should respect them,” he made it clear.

“Electing the Speaker is the most important task in the Assembly proceedings. As a Speaker, I am going to maintain order in the Assembly from now onwards. It is the minimum responsibility of the members to be present in the House at the time of the election. I leave it to the wisdom of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” the Speaker said.

