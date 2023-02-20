ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Space sciences provide many opportunities for engineering students, says DRDO scientist

February 20, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - VIZINAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

DRDO scientist Srinivasa Sastry addressing faculty members and students in the Centurion University of Vizianagaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Defence Research and Development Organisation-Director of Special Projects P.S.R. Srinivasa Sastry and Indian Institute of Science-Bengaluru Provost Radha Kanth Padhi on Monday said that the engineering students would have many opportunities in space sciences in which India has been conducting many researches. Centurion University of Technology and Management-Vizianagaram organised a seminar on ‘Space technology and opportunities’ on the college premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sastry said that ISRO and DRDO had been using the space technology for the protection and development of the country.

The University Vice-Chancellor G.S.N.Raju, Registrar P.S.V. Ramana Rao and others were present. The scientists participated in another meeting in SITAM Engineering College of Vizianagaram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Radha Kanth suggested the faculty members to adopt project-based teaching methods. SITAM College Director Majji Sasibhusana Rao said that the interaction with great scientists would enlighten the students and make them think big in their life.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US