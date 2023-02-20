Andhra Pradesh: Space sciences provide many opportunities for engineering students, says DRDO scientist

February 20, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - VIZINAGARAM

Defence Research and Development Organisation-Director of Special Projects P.S.R. Srinivasa Sastry and Indian Institute of Science-Bengaluru Provost Radha Kanth Padhi on Monday said that the engineering students would have many opportunities in space sciences in which India has been conducting many researches. Centurion University of Technology and Management-Vizianagaram organised a seminar on ‘Space technology and opportunities’ on the college premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sastry said that ISRO and DRDO had been using the space technology for the protection and development of the country.

The University Vice-Chancellor G.S.N.Raju, Registrar P.S.V. Ramana Rao and others were present. The scientists participated in another meeting in SITAM Engineering College of Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Radha Kanth suggested the faculty members to adopt project-based teaching methods. SITAM College Director Majji Sasibhusana Rao said that the interaction with great scientists would enlighten the students and make them think big in their life.