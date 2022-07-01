Andhra Pradesh: South India an ideal destination for doing business, says CII

‘High EoDB rank achieved by the States in the region vouches for it’

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has congratulated the governments of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana for emerging as “top achievers” in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) ranking for 2020-21.

CII Southern Region chairperson Suchitra K. Ella said in a release on Friday that South India had what it takes to become a $1.5 trillion economy by 2025 with a perfect blend of all parameters that mad it an ideal destination for doing business, which was evident from their high EoDB ranks.

“Now, the southern States have to find their champion sectors to propel growth to a higher trajectory and attract global investments,” she said.

CII-A.P. chairman Neeraj Sarda lauded the efforts and initiatives of the State government for achieving the top rank in EoDB. He observed that the State ahd introduced path-breaking reforms, which helped in achieving better economic growth and attracting investments during the pandemic period.