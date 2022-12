Andhra Pradesh: South Central Railway cancels some trains for non-interlocking and doubling works in Guntur division

December 02, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled or partially cancelled a few trains due to non-interlocking and doubling works in Guntur division.

Train No.17228, Guntur-Dhone has been cancelled from December 2 to 6, and Train No.17227, Dhone-Guntur, has been cancelled from December 3 to 7.

Train No. 07889, Repalle-Markapur Road is partially cancelled between Guntur-Markapur Road, from December 3 to 6. Train No.07890, Markapur Road-Tenali, has been partially cancelled between Markapur Road-Guntur, from December 3 to 6.

Train No.17251, Guntur-Kacheguda, has been partially cancelled between Guntur-Markapur Road, on December 5 and 6, and Train No.17151, Kacheguda-Guntur, has been partially cancelled between Markapur Road-Guntur, on December 4 and 5, said the railway authorities in a release.