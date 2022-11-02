Andhra Pradesh: Somu Veerraju faults long-serving leaders for Rayalaseema’s backwardness

Change will come only when BJP comes to power, says the BJP ‘s Andhra Pradesh unit president

K. Umashanker RAYACHOTI
November 02, 2022 19:06 IST

BJP State president Somu Veerraju addressing a party meeting at Rajampeta in Annamayya district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Somu Veerraju on Wednesday blamed the leaders who ruled the composite State of Andhra Pradesh for a long time for the backwardness of the Rayalaseema region.

While addressing a party meeting of the Railway Kodur Assembly constituency at Rajampeta in Annamayya district, Mr. Veerraju said: “There were some leaders from Rayalaseema region who ruled the State for several decades, but there was no tangible development in the region during their rule. They never bothered about the public good,” the BJP State chief said, assuring the gathering that change will only come when BJP comes to power.

Mr. Veerraju deplored that though the Annamayya project was washed away last year, the YSRCP government had not done anything for its reconstruction or for the rehabilitation of the flood victims. The people of Rayalaseema continued to suffer without benefits of housing, land to till, and crop losses, he said.

The BJP leader alleged that the YSRCP government was more interested in allowing land, sand, and red sanders mafia to flourish in the region than in working on projects such as the Handri-Neeva, Galeru Nagari, Vedavathi and Siddeswaram. He said that the YSRCP leaders had no moral right to protest for the Rayalaseema movement.

Mr. Veerraju alleged that some volunteers, owing allegiance to the ruling party, were resorting to voters’ registration through fraudulent means for the MLC elections. This would be brought to the notice of the Election Commission, he said. He expressed confidence that the BJP-supported candidates would win the MLC elections.

Andhra Pradesh
state politics
Rayalaseema

