Andhra Pradesh: Somu Veerraju demands inquiry into Amalapuram violence by sitting judge

BJP leader accuses YSRCP government of diverting Central funds

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju has demanded that the State government must order an inquiry by a sitting judge into the circumstances which led to violence at Amalapuram over the renaming of Konaseema district.

“Naming any welfare scheme or programme after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar never triggered such an outrage before. The BJP will not keep quiet if the political parties drag Dr. Ambedkar’s name into such controversies for mileage,” Mr. Veerraju told the media here on Wednesday.

Referring to the completion of eight years of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Mr. Veerraju said that the country had achieved rapid strides under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He claimed that ‘corruption was conspicuous by its absence’.

“In a sharp contrast, corruption is rampant in Andhra Pradesh. As a consequence, there is not much development,” he said, insisting that Mr. Modi was taking special care of the State.

One glaring feature of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government was the large-scale diversion of Central funds, he alleged.

Atmakur bypoll

Mr. Veerraju said his party would contest the Atmakur by-election, adding that the BJP was against dynasty politics and that the TDP’s decision of not to field a candidate from Atmakur exposed its double standards.

“Mekapati Goutham Reddy (whose death necessitated the bypoll) is close to our heart. But, politics is a different thing,” said Mr. Veerraju, while pointing out the BJP had contested the Badvel by-election in tune with its stand that the party should not encourage politics of inheritance and succession.