Andhra Pradesh: Somu Veerraju condemns Congress MP’s remarks on President

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has condemned the disparaging comments purportedly made by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on President Droupadi Murmu in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

In a release, Mr. Veerraju said, by passing the objectionable remark, Mr. Chowdhury not only personally insulted Ms. Murmu but also the Constitution.

He sought to know why the MP was not expelled from the party for denigrating the President, who hails from a tribal community.

“Ms. Murmu is the country’s highest constitutional authority, and belittling her is unpardonable,” he said.

Mr. Chowdhury’s comment reflected the Congress party’s mindset, which was to oppose the empowerment of the underprivileged, he added.