Andhra Pradesh: Somu Veerraju condemns attack on BJP leaders in Anantapur

BJP State president Somu Veerraju tweeted on Wednesday that the rule of political parties must be democratic, and that public judgment was more powerful than proving strength through physical attacks.

He was referring to Tuesday’s alleged attack on the BJP leaders at Dharmavaram in Anantapur district.

Condemning the incident, Mr. Veerraju urged people to take note of the unethical attacks taking place during the YSRCP rule.

He tagged BJP national president J.P. Nadda and general secretary B.L. Santosh to his post.